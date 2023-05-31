Nestle forays into Onerare Foodverse to unveil its digital collectibles 

Nestle, a food company, is set to launch its first-ever digital collectible quest in the Onerare Foodverse for the Maggi Brand.

According to an official release, the quest will involve gamers competing and collaborating to mint 16 Maggi dish collectibles. The ultimate prize is believed to be the Golden Maggi NFT, a digital asset. Reportedly, the launch is scheduled for June 1, 2023, with releasing one NFT every eight hours. Gamers should have the opportunity to trade ingredients with each other and mint collectibles on the blockchain.

Also Read HAYVN Pay collaborates with NORBr to permit cryptocurrency transactions for merchants

“We’re looking forward to partnering with a brand such as MAGGI, this move aims to demonstrate the potential of blockchain technology in transforming the F&B industry, and we intend to bring these digital collectibles to life on the blockchain,” Supreet Raju, co-founder, OneRare, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn