National Crime Agency to expand its team

The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom wants to increase its digital assets investigation team by hiring four senior investigators for its Complex Financial Crime Team to work on crypto-related crimes, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the position includes keeping a track of high-end crypto fraud, money laundering and other blockchain-based crime carried out by organised crime groups. The investigators is expected to be working with a surveillance team and London police, Cointelegraph added.

It is belived that the UK has been working to create an investigative team which will be keeping a track on illegal crypto activities. Supposedly, on January 4, 2023, the NCA launched its digital assets team and expects to focus on improving crypto-based structures.

Furthermore, the NCA is believed to have constantly tried to bring more manpower to its crypto team. On July 26, 2023, the NCA had also posted that it was searching for financial investigations managers, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

