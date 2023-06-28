Mythical Games collects about $37 million in funding 

Mythical Games, a game publisher, has secured about $37 million in Series C1 funding, in order to launch a new marketplace and execute other revenue-generating steps, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that this funding will help Mythical to hold its unicorn status, with a valuation of over $1 billion.

“Our focus is optimising our business to get to profitability by year’s end, and the funds will primarily be used in our efforts to achieve that,” John Linden, co-founder, CEO, Mythical Games, explained.

Sources revealed that the funding round was initiated by Scytale Digital and included ARK Invest, Animoca Brands, MoonPay, Proof VC, Stanford Athletics, Andreessen Horowitz, WestCap, Gaingels, Signum Growth and Struck Capital, among others.

Furthermore, Mythical Games expects to collect an additional $20 million–$30 million in funding in the coming months, when the full round is expected to close, Cointelegraph concluded.

