MulticoreWare hosts annual R&D meet with key academic partners, highlights latest technology innovations

MulticoreWare Inc., a global technology company offering solutions and products related to Compilers & Frameworks, Machine Learning, AI Analytics, Sensor Fusion Engineering, Autonomous Mobility & Video Encoding Solutions, held its annual R&D meeting at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Marking a significant stride within its MAGIC (MulticoreWare Academia Global Innovation Centre) initiative, designed to cultivate research, innovation, and collaborative ties with academic counterparts, MulticoreWare’s R&D symposium welcomed representatives from the MAGIC R&D clusters at IIT Palakkad, Amrita University, and KARE (Kalasalingam Academy of Research & Education).

Addressing the occasion, AGK Karunakaran, MulticoreWare’s President & CEO, stated, “Our annual R&D meet with academic partners is to take stock of the amazing work we are doing and highlight the pioneering technologies we’re propelling at MulticoreWare. Our relentless pursuit of excellence in Artificial Intelligence-driven Algorithm Development for areas such as Pedestrian Behaviour, Prediction & Gesture Recognition, and Multi-Modal Sensor Data Fusion Algorithm Development remains paramount.” During the event, the clusters provided insights into their ongoing projects spanning diverse domains such as Compilers & Optimization for Heterogeneous Platforms, Machine Learning & Reconfigurable Computing, and Radars, LiDAR & Signal Processing for remotely sensing human activity.

Additionally, they exhibited their capabilities in the energy-efficient mapping of Deep Neural Network (DNN) models onto edge-compute devices, model compression, algorithmic invention to minimise redundant data transfers across computer and memory elements. Kavitha, MulticoreWare’s Vice President of Safety, Compliance & Process, articulated, “Over the previous year, our R&D initiatives have achieved significant progress, resulting in tangible outcomes. Our ongoing collaborative interactions with R&D partners at MAGIC labs consistently provide mutually enriching experiences, fostering a continuous stream of high-quality results from our joint endeavours.

Our work on energy-efficient edge compute accelerators can be used in applications such as smart manufacturing, computer vision, speech recognition, and medical analysis without having the need to connect to cloud systems. They enable surveillance, vehicle, and person detection in real-time without connecting to the cloud or compromising privacy and security.”

