Multichain to discontinue all of its operations

Multichain, a cross-chain protocol, mentioned that it is “forced to cease operations” due to the lack of operational funds, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the announcement follows a report from Chainalysis, a blockchain analytics firm, explaining that the withdrawals seem to be a “rug pull” by insiders.

Sources revealed that on July 14, 2023, Multichain tweeted on its official account that it would be discontinuing all its operations. The team is expected to have mentioned that there has been a “lack of alternative sources of information and corresponding operational funds” which has eventually forced it to shut down its business activities, Cointelegraph added.

According to Cointelegraph, “Since the inception of the project, all operational funds and investments from investors have been under Zhaojun’s control. This also means that all the team’s funds and access to the servers are with Zhaojun, CEO, Multichain and the police,” Multichain’s team told Cointelegraph.

It is believed that the family of Zhaojun, CEO, Multichain, told the team that Zhaojun’s sister was also taken into custody by the police and is now out of contact. Furthermore, as a result, the team mentioned publicly that it will be pausing all of its operations, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

