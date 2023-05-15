Mudrex extends services to Europe through virtual asset-based registration 

Mudrex, a global crypto investing platform, has announced its expansion into Europe. Reportedly, the company has obtained registration as a ‘Virtual Asset Provider’ allowing it to operate as a registered broker dealer and crypto custodian within the EU.



According to an official release, Mudrex launched its flagship product, ‘Coin Sets’ in Italy as part of its launch. To ensure compliance, Mudrex has reportedly established an OAM and branch office in Milan, Italy. It’s believed that the company has also onboarded brand ambassadors across Italy including influencers such as Surry, Talo, Carmine Migliaccio, among others.

“We look forward to bringing our crypto investing platform to Europe. Our mission is to democratise crypto investing and to make it accessible to everyone. After conducting research on the European market, we have reached a point where we are prepared to serve the crypto investing needs of Italian investors. We believe to have prioritised being compliant with rules and regulations, including meeting the standards established by the EU,” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO, Mudrex, said.

