scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Mudrex extends services to Europe through virtual asset-based registration 

According to an official release, the platform launched its flagship product, ‘Coin Sets’ in Italy

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Mudrex’s official website, it’s based out of Bengaluru and San Francisco
Going by Mudrex’s official website, it’s based out of Bengaluru and San Francisco

Mudrex, a global crypto investing platform, has announced its expansion into Europe. Reportedly, the company has obtained registration as a ‘Virtual Asset Provider’ allowing it to operate as a registered broker dealer and crypto custodian within the EU.

According to an official release, Mudrex launched its flagship product, ‘Coin Sets’ in Italy as part of its launch. To ensure compliance, Mudrex has reportedly established an OAM and branch office in Milan, Italy. It’s believed that the company has also onboarded brand ambassadors across Italy including influencers such as Surry, Talo, Carmine Migliaccio, among others.

Also Read

“We look forward to bringing our crypto investing platform to Europe. Our mission is to democratise crypto investing and to make it accessible to everyone. After conducting research on the European market, we have reached a point where we are prepared to serve the crypto investing needs of Italian investors. We believe to have prioritised being compliant with rules and regulations, including meeting the standards established by the EU,” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO, Mudrex, said. 

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 15:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market