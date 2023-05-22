Mudrex distributes pizzas to observe Bitcoin Pizza Day 

Mudrex, a global crypto investing platform, has announced the launch of its Bitcoin Pizza Day campaign.

According to an official release, Mudrex sent pizzas to approximately 300 startups and companies in and around Bengaluru. Reportedly, Mudrex has partnered with Via Milano in Bangalore, granting new signees the opportunity to indulge in complimentary pizzas provided by Via Milano.

“I believe it’s an occasion to reflect on the journey of cryptocurrencies and their impact on the global financial landscape”, Pranjal Agarwal, head of brand marketing, Mudrex, said.

