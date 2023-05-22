scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Mudrex distributes pizzas to observe Bitcoin Pizza Day 

According to an official release,, the platform sent pizzas to 300 startups and companies in Bengaluru

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Mudrex’s official website, it was launched in 2018
Going by Mudrex’s official website, it was launched in 2018

Mudrex, a global crypto investing platform, has announced the launch of its Bitcoin Pizza Day campaign. 

According to an official release, Mudrex sent pizzas to approximately 300 startups and companies in and around Bengaluru. Reportedly, Mudrex has partnered with Via Milano in Bangalore, granting new signees the opportunity to indulge in complimentary pizzas provided by Via Milano.

Also Read

“I believe it’s an occasion to reflect on the journey of cryptocurrencies and their impact on the global financial landscape”,  Pranjal Agarwal, head of brand marketing, Mudrex, said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 15:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market