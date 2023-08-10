Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology intends to add crypto tokens to its national web browser plan 

scorecardresearch
Written by FE Digital Currency
In August, 2023, Indian parliament’s Lok Sabha approved the DPDPB, 2023

Indian citizens are expected to get the option of digitally attesting documents using crypto tokens. The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeiTY) seems to have added this initiative in its national web browser blueprint, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on August 9, 2023, MeiTY introduced the Indian web browser Development Challenge. From what it’s understood, MeiTY aims to “inspire and empower” country-based developers to develop a web browser using CCA India root certificate. “Proposed browser would also focus on accessibility and user friendliness, ensuring built-in support for individuals with diverse abilities,” a release stated.  

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, the event will comprise three rounds. Post the first round, there’ll be 18 participants followed by eight after the second round. Reportedly, the event’s winner will receive a prize worth Rs 34 million ($411,000). Experts suggest that in recent periods, Indian government has stepped up its regulations around technology and crypto. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in August, 2023, Indian parliament’s Lok Sabha approved the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDPB), 2023, to help with digital data governance of technological corporations. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 18:31 IST

