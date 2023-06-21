According to a post made on June 20, 2023, Mihailo Bjelic, co-founder, Polygon, is planning to update the Polygon proof-of-stake (PoS) network to a “zkEVM validium” version, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that if the plan gains success then the new version will be dependent on zero-knowledge proofs for increasing security.

“Upgraded Polygon PoS (zkEVM validium) would offer very high scalability and very low fees, with the tradeoff of storing transaction data locally instead of on Ethereum. It would be a great fit for applications that have high transaction volume and require low transaction fees, e.g. Web3 gaming and social,” Mihailo Bjelic, explained.

Supposedly, the launch of Polygon zkEVM and updating it is a part of the plan to create a “Supernet” and add different application-specific chains. Furthermore, the name of the project is “Polygon 2.0,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

