Michael Saylor on how Bitcoin and artificial intelligence together can combat cyber crime

Going by sources, Michael Saylor is the executive chairman of MicroStrategy
In a recent interview with Kitco News, Michael Saylor, executive chairman, MicroStrategy, mentioned that Bitcoin might help in cybersecurity if collaborated with artificial intelligence, such as deepfake, stated Cointelegraph. 

It is believed Saylor explained his views through the example of robots creating social media accounts, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

“The risk in cyberspace is I can spin up a billion fake people, and I can create a civil war by having the fake Republicans hate on the fake Democrats, or the real Democrats. Having the fake Democrats hate on the real Republicans,” Saylor mentioned adding that artificial intelligence and other next-generation technologies might make deepfake cost-friendly and tough to detect. 

Furthermore, “If someone wants to launch a billion Twitter bots, that’s going to cost them a billion transactions […]. By combining the power of cryptography with the power of a decentralized crypto network like Bitcoin, we can bring cost and consequence into cyberspace,” Saylor added, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 29-05-2023 at 11:09 IST

