MeWe social network to add a Polkadot parachain in its network

As per reports, MeWe, a social network, on April 26, 2023, announced at Consensus that it would include Frequency, a Layer1 blockchain network, which is a parachain of Polkadot, stated Cointelegraph. It is believed that the company will be shifting user accounts to the new network by this quarter.

“Just in from #Consensus 2023 – Polkadot parachain @one_frequency has announced a major partnership with social networking app @mewe to connect its 20 million users to Polkadot and the Social Web, giving each of them a social identity and full control over their own data,” Polkadot @ Consensus 2023, tweeted.

“Blockchain is like doubling down on privacy. So now you’re allowing the technology to do what companies promise. Someday MeWe could get acquired by someone, a big company, and in that instance, the privacy aspects could be lost, but once we commit to the blockchain, we’re committing to that privacy side,” Jeffrey Edell, CEO, MeWe, commented on the aim of this new project.

Furthermore, it is expected that the collaboration of MeWe and Frequency is based on Decentralised Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

