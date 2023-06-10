Metaverse marketing: Harnessing virtual reality for innovative advertising solutions

By Kumar Saurav

Metaverse is continually ushering a new era of digital revolution empowering brands with the ability to reach and engage with a wider audience segment. Internet searches for the term ‘metaverse’ surged by 7200 per cent in 2021. Metaverse bridges the gap between the virtual and physical worlds. The global metaverse market is projected to cross $1.3 trillion by 2030, according to a report by the Market Intelligence firm, Contrive Datum. Metaverse marketing has become the need of the hour with major brands like Facebook, Microsoft and Google leveraging it to elevate their marketing game to new heights.

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2023, witnessed the launch of products like the Apple Vision Pro, an augmented reality headset powered by the VisionOS operating system and Apple’s native M2 ultra chip. This will drive more intuitive experiences with natural eye movements and hand gestures. This significant move by the Cupertino giant will prove to be big for the metaverse segment. Also, Meta recently announced its Quest 3 VR headset with Touch Plus controllers and TruTouch haptics which enhances the entire immersive experience. These headsets could have implications in a variety of industries like virtual tourism, gaming, movies, crime scene reconstruction, healthcare, live streaming of events, online shopping, etc. As more and more tech giants are navigating towards virtual reality, it would not be wrong to conclude that this sector will have a lasting impact on the digital continuum.

Metaverse Marketing Strategies

From integrating virtual and augmented reality to give consumers a 3D digital experience to incorporating NFTs, launching metaverse games, and collaborating with metaverse influencers, marketers can explore the limitless possibilities that exist within this digital dimension.

Augmented Reality Store

Gone are the days when the metaverse was merely restricted to virtual reality (VR) and avatars. The inclusion of augmented reality (AR) has become indispensable. Creating an immersive marketing experience for the customers showcasing products and services that cater to the pain points of the target segment can prove to be highly effective for a brand. Though immersive marketing campaigns often require an exorbitant budget and can be time-taking, the outcome it delivers is extremely promising.

Virtual Wearables

This strategy is mainly targeted towards fashionistas who want to add a dash of their style to their avatars. For instance, the Balenciaga X Fortnite collaboration witnessed Fortnite’s fan-favourite characters donning Balenciaga Fit Sets. This strategy can also be leveraged by non-fashion brands.

Digital collectables deploy blockchain technology to create limited digital commodities, NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). The distribution and transfer of collectables are facilitated by these NFTs. Fashion brands like Nike and Gucci alongside the non-fashion ones like McDonald’s have already begun tapping into the metaverse by creating digital versions of their products that can be sold as NFTs.

Virtual Influencers

Brands are turning to partnering with virtual influencers for their social media marketing campaigns. For instance, Samsung tapped into the potential of metaverse marketing by partnering with digital supermodels, Shudu and Miquela while launching its Galaxy Series and Galaxy Z Flip touchscreen phone.

Integrating SEO with Metaverse

Metaverse SEO entails optimization for businesses in the metaverse. Marketers can aim to position their brands organically by striking the perfect balance between Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and SEO. Marketing campaigns and content crafted for them should be strategized in a way that they encompass the three-dimensional aspect. Having an optimized metaverse-compatible business website is of utmost importance in today’s world where the use of AI, AR and VR has taken the technological world by storm. In addition to keyword research, onsite SEO, technical SEO, etc. which continue to remain imperative for overall organic success, creating enriching immersive user experiences through the use of AR/VR technologies is a vital requisite for companies, particularly local businesses and restaurants.

Integrating Metaverse With Social Media

Social media in the metaverse area will be more focused towards creating immersive, interactive and engaging experiences rather than just connecting people to their friends over 2D pages. The skyrocketing popularity of AR and VR is significantly altering the way individuals interact with each other on social platforms. One aspect of prominence is that the metaverse uprising will blur the lines between online and offline experiences fostering an immersive interaction among people instead of merely scrolling through their feeds and watching their videos. Metaverse will enable people to explore the virtual world of their friends where real-time interaction and contemporary forms of communication will give a boost to the social experiences.

Need To Market In The Metaverse

Metaverse has significantly impacted the way consumers use the internet to shop, learn, play, work, etc. Metaverse provides limitless opportunities in advertising and marketing by helping brands reach new audiences, boost brand value, provide an enriching consumer experience and traverse a new revenue stream. Besides its inclusion in the marketing mix, incorporating metaverse in other verticals viz. sales, operations, production, etc. can yield groundbreaking results.

To stay abreast of the current trend of metaverse technology, there are a few devices which every individual needs to be aware of. Besides smartphones and a strong 5G network which are indispensable to venture into the digital spectrum, tools like AR glasses, VR headsets, VR gloves, wrist-based bands, etc. are also essential to make the most of the technological advancements.

Smart wearables like Augmented Reality glasses, and VR headsets aid in embodied experiences. Using meta-haptic gloves to accentuate hyper-real interfaces are also gaining popularity with each passing day.

The author is head, global mobile business, AdCounty Media

