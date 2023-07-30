Metaverse in bridging the gap in virtual realms

By Lokesh Rao

Amidst concerns about its impact on interpersonal relationships, a closer examination reveals that the metaverse possesses the potential to strengthen human connections while enabling a deeper understanding of the world around us. By fostering empathy, facilitating collaboration, and transcending geographical barriers, the metaverse offers a platform for personal growth and collective engagement.

Empathy: Bridging the Gap in Virtual Realms

One of the criticisms leveled against the metaverse is its supposed erosion of empathy due to the absence of physical cues. However, emerging research and insights indicate that virtual interactions can evoke and enhance empathy. Through immersion in virtual environments, individuals can genuinely step into the shoes of others, experiencing different perspectives and challenges. This firsthand experience fosters a heightened sense of understanding, compassion, and connection.

Furthermore, the metaverse provides opportunities for diverse cultural interactions, facilitating the development of cross-cultural empathy and appreciation. For instance, someone sitting in China and someone sitting in India, who have no knowledge of each other’s language, can still communicate effectively in the metaverse through various features and tools.

The metaverse can incorporate real-time translation and localization services. When users communicate through text or voice, the platform can automatically translate their messages or speech into the respective languages of the recipients. This allows users to understand each other’s messages and engage in meaningful conversations, overcoming language barriers.

Users can use predefined gestures or body movements to express themselves. For example, raising a virtual hand can indicate a desire to speak or participate in a conversation, while nodding or shaking the head can convey agreement or disagreement, respectively. These universal gestures can bridge the gap between different languages and facilitate communication between users from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Collaboration: Engaging Across Boundaries

Teams can collaborate remotely within the metaverse, interacting in virtual workspaces that mimic the layout of a physical office. Each team member can have their own virtual cubicle, complete with a personalized setup and tools. Business meetings can take place in virtual conference rooms or boardrooms within the metaverse. Participants can join from different locations, yet experience the feeling of being physically present, with the ability to see and interact with each other’s avatars.

Communication channels like voice chat or instant messaging enable real-time interactions between team members, ensuring effective communication, just as if they were in the same physical office. The metaverse can provide a range of collaborative tools, such as virtual whiteboards and shared document spaces, allowing teams to brainstorm, plan, and work together on projects, fostering a sense of cohesion and productivity.

Don’t Just be a Consumer

The metaverse has the potential to strike a meaningful human connection by offering a unique perspective on social interactions. Unlike traditional social media platforms where users mainly consume content, the metaverse allows for immersive and interactive experiences, bridging the gap between introversion and extroversion.

For introverts, the metaverse provides a more comfortable and inclusive space for socializing. They can create avatars that represent them and interact with others in virtual environments, without the pressures and anxieties that can come with face-to-face interactions. Users can express themselves, share ideas, and engage in conversations at their own pace, breaking the barriers that might restrict their social engagement in the physical world.

Shop Together

In the metaverse, you and your friends can enter a virtual shopping mall or boutique together. Each of you would have personalized avatars that can browse through the virtual store’s collection of clothes, accessories, and other items. This creates an immersive and interactive shopping experience, where you can see and try on virtual representations of the products in real-time.

As you explore the virtual store, you can communicate with your friends through voice chat or text chat, sharing your opinions, suggestions, and recommendations on different items. You can provide feedback to each other on how things fit, what colors suit each other, and discuss the latest fashion trends. This collective shopping experience allows for a more engaging and inclusive process, fostering stronger bonds and shared decision-making.

Moreover, with the metaverse’s advanced technology, you can customize and personalize your virtual avatars to try on different outfits virtually. This allows you to visualize how the clothes would look on you without the need to physically try them on. Once you and your friends have made your selections, you can proceed to a virtual checkout counter to complete your purchases. Depending on the metaverse platform, you might even have the option to link your virtual shopping experience with real-life e-commerce platforms for delivery.

Last Word

Through the metaverse, users can step into the shoes of others, breaking down boundaries and embracing diversity. As we embrace this digital frontier, let us harness the power of the metaverse to build a more interconnected, empathetic, and understanding world.

The author is CEO, co-founder, Trace Network Labs

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn