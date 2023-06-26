scorecardresearch
Metaverse-based AvatarLife clocks $1.5 million through seed funding 

According to an official release, the company plans to use the capital for product research and development

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by AvatarLife’s official website, it’s a metaverse platform
AvatarLife, a metaverse platform company, has recently secured $1.5 million in the seed round raised from Info Edge Ventures. 

According to an official release, as part of the fund acquisition, the company plans to channel the capital into backing product research and development, community building and global team expansion. 

“We believe the next iteration of the Internet will be bringing together games and socialisation. This can require design and technological capabilities. I believe AvatarLife’s founding team has skills and experience to innovate in this arena,” Chinmaya Sharma, partner, InfoEdge Ventures, said.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 17:48 IST

