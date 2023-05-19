Metaverk collaborates with NIBSCOM on MoU to provide Web3.0 training for banking individuals 

Metaverk, a Web3.0 technology company specialising in AI, blockchain and metaverse, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Banking Studies & Corporate Management (NIBSCOM). Reportedly, the partnership aims to bridge the skill gap in the industry and equip professionals with trends and expertise of digital age.

According to an official release, under the terms of MoU, Metaverk will serve as the training technology partner for NIBSCOM, collaborating to deliver training programmes, workshops, consultancy services, certificate programmes, among others. It’s believed that these programmes will cater to students and young professionals, and will be conducted through live/online, face-to-face and self-paced models at NIBSCOM premises.

Moreover, Metaverk is expected to offer training programmes through this collaboration. These include an expert talk on central bank digital currency, three days’ masterclass on technologies, XRPL and blockchain certification, as well as expert talks on smart contracts, blockchain and metaverse. Sources suggest that these programmes will be developed in consultation with industry experts from NIBSCOM.

Vikas Ahuja, CEO, Metaverk, expressed his enthusiasm in joining forces with NIBSCOM. Ahuja highlighted the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionise the BFSI industry by enhancing security, increasing efficiency, improving transparency, and enabling new business models. The collaboration between Metaverk and NIBSCOM is expected to benefit the BFSI sector by offering training programmes on technologies.

