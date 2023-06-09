MetaMask and Fireblocks to amalgamate with each other 

MetaMask, a Web3.0 wallet, will merge with Fireblocks multi-party computation (MPC) platform. It’s believed that this step will permit Fireblocks’ users to have access to the wallet’s portfolio dashboard, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, this development is correlated with MetaMask Institutional product which’ll happen on June 12, 2023. It’s believed that this update will enable Fireblocks users to avail MetaMask Institutional portfolio management features, along with a dashboard for token swaps and Ether staking.

“With the exponentially increasing demand from organizations to enter web3, MetaMask Institutional is focused on providing the most expansive ecosystem access. […] This integration brings together two marquee products and further supports our goal to bridge every organization into web3,” Johann Bornman, global product lead, MetaMask Institutional, said.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Fireblocks became an early adopter of MPC wallet. In October, 2022, Fireblocks introduced Payments Engine and in August, 2022, the platform unveiled a token minting facility.

