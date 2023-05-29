scorecardresearch
METACRUN.CH to collaborate with BYTE CITY sharing metaverse experiences for all

Reportedly, on May 31, 2023, Kelly Vero will hold a Ask Me Anything (AMA) session

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, BYTE CITY is a community party platform
According to an official release, Metacrun.ch, a metaverse publication, and BYTE CITY, a community party platform will collab for a week. The collaboration is expected to provide users with a series of activities designed to highlight the features of BYTE CITY.

Sources revealed on May 31, 2023, at 8 PM CET, Kelly Vero, editor-in-chief, Metacrun.ch, will hold a Ask Me Anything (AMA) session in BYTE CITY named ‘ Kelly Vero: AMA  in BYTE CITY’. Supposedly, Kelly will be asking questions and sharing insights on the metaverse.

It is expected that Linda Jiang, from  BYTE CITY, will guide viewers about how BYTE CITY might shape the future of the metaverse in the show named ‘Metacrun.ch Meets BYTE CITY: A Special Recording with Linda Jiang’

Reportedly, Metacrun.ch and BYTE CITY are happy to invite metaverse users, gamers, and visionaries alike to create a world where virtual realities meet and the future of the metaverse is expected to be brought to life.  

First published on: 29-05-2023 at 09:35 IST

