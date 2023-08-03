McDowell’s No1 Soda collaborates with Hungama Digital Media to unveil metaverse-based Yaariverse

McDowell’s No1 Soda has introduced Yaariverse, which is a metaverse-based platform.

According to an official release, Yaariverse brings a virtual reality platform for users to engage with concerts and content experiences. It’s believed that this step will help users discover new sounds, connect with artists in their avatars, and unlock an entertainment form that bridges the gap between physical and virtual worlds. Reportedly, the platform will be accessible through web, mobile browsers on Android devices.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Diageo and McDowell’s No1 Soda in shaping the future of immersive experiences. The Yaariverse aims to integrate the real and virtual worlds. We believe it will bring an experience to how consumers engage and connect with their friends,” Neeraj Roy, founder and MD, Hungama Digital Media, said.

