scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Maple Finance gets dispensation from the US Securities and Exchange Commission

Maple Finance need to offer its one-month U.S. treasury yields

Written by FE Digital Currency
Maple Finance is a blockchain institutional capital marketplace
Maple Finance is a blockchain institutional capital marketplace

Maple Finance, a blockchain institutional capital marketplace, got dispensation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. It is expected they need to offer its one-month U.S. treasury yields to accredited investors in the United States, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that with the SEC Regulation D Rule 506(c) Exemption, a firm may offer investment products, without prior registration, to individual investors in the US. It is believed that the users can offer an amount of about $1 million, excluding the value of their primary residence, or with an annual income exceeding $200,000 per year. Supposedly, the firm might be able to sell such investment products to accredited U.S. entities, such as banks, Cointelegraph added.

With insights from Maple Finance, over 21 million USD Coin (USDC $1.00 ) has been deposited into its treasury pool and currently holds an annual yield of about 4.76%.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, the developers mentioned that “onboarding takes 15 minutes and Lenders can download monthly interest statements anytime.” However, the website explained that the withdrawals are processed within 48 hours, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 11:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS