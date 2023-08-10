Maple Finance gets dispensation from the US Securities and Exchange Commission

Maple Finance, a blockchain institutional capital marketplace, got dispensation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. It is expected they need to offer its one-month U.S. treasury yields to accredited investors in the United States, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that with the SEC Regulation D Rule 506(c) Exemption, a firm may offer investment products, without prior registration, to individual investors in the US. It is believed that the users can offer an amount of about $1 million, excluding the value of their primary residence, or with an annual income exceeding $200,000 per year. Supposedly, the firm might be able to sell such investment products to accredited U.S. entities, such as banks, Cointelegraph added.

With insights from Maple Finance, over 21 million USD Coin (USDC $1.00 ) has been deposited into its treasury pool and currently holds an annual yield of about 4.76%.

Furthermore, the developers mentioned that “onboarding takes 15 minutes and Lenders can download monthly interest statements anytime.” However, the website explained that the withdrawals are processed within 48 hours, Cointelegraph concluded.

