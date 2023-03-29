scorecardresearch
Man arrested from Tamil Nadu for duping people on pretext of making investment in cryptocurrency

Reportedly, the name of the accused is Dinesh Kumar

Written by PTI
The accused disclosed that he had transferred the amount to a new current bank account
A 26-year-old man was arrested from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of investing their money in cryptocurrency, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

A complainant alleged that in April last year, he received a call from an international number. The caller introduced him to Forex Trade Market and cryptocurrency investment and convinced him to deposit around Rs 20 lakh in various bank accounts, a senior police officer said. Once he deposited the said amount, the caller stopped receiving his calls. That’s when the complainant realised that he was duped on the promise of investment in the United States Department of the Treasury (USDT), the officer said.

During an investigation, the trail through which the cheated money was transferred into the various bank accounts was analysed and the location of the accused was traced at Coimbatore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said. Kumar was arrested following a raid in Tamil Nadu district.

The accused disclosed that he had transferred the cheated amount to a newly-opened current bank account. Later, he transferred the sum to other bank accounts, police said. Kumar, who used to work in a shop, started duping people after learning digital banking. He had also taken some digital marketing classes, police added.

First published on: 29-03-2023 at 17:17 IST

