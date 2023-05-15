MakerDAO unveils blueprint for open-source AI projects’ financing

MakerDAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) for Dai stablecoin, has revealed a series of planned updates pertaining to its infrastructure. It’s believed that the updates will be based on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and creation of a new blockchain, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the new five-phase project is known as “Endgame.” Rune Christensen, co-founder, MakerDAO, stated that Endgame’s first level of upgrade will concern a “full rebrand” to merge Dai and Maker brands. Reportedly, MakerDAO aims to maintain current form of both tokens but should add two more tokens with updated features called “NewStable” and “NewGovToken.”

“Dai will remain and will be the undisturbed OG stablecoin with no flashy features, and its liquidity will always be bootstrapped by the unlimited 1:1 conversion to NewStable,” Christensen said.

Based on Cointelegrapgh’s information, the “key product launch of Endgame” will involve introduction of six “Maker SubDAOs” and accompanying NewStable token farms. Sources suggest that level three of Endgame will be based on AI, to establish their open-source AI development presence through “The Purpose Fund” project. Furthermore, Endgame’s fourth phase revolves around creation of an incentive project for ecosystem denizens called “Governance Participation Incentive.”

Moreover, MakerDAO plans to create a blockchain currently known as “NewChain.” “This means that on Ethereum, NewStable and NewGovToken, as well as Dai and MKR, will continue to function as normal, and the only change will be that they will be protected by a governance backend that operates through a secure, state of the art bridge,” Christensen concluded.

