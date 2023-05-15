scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

MakerDAO unveils blueprint for open-source AI projects’ financing

According to Cointelegraph, the new five-phase project is known as “Endgame”

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, MakerDAO plans to create a blockchain currently known as “NewChain”
Reportedly, MakerDAO plans to create a blockchain currently known as “NewChain”

MakerDAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) for Dai stablecoin, has revealed a series of planned updates pertaining to its infrastructure. It’s believed that the updates will be based on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and creation of a new blockchain, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the new five-phase project is known as “Endgame.” Rune Christensen, co-founder, MakerDAO, stated that Endgame’s first level of upgrade will concern a “full rebrand” to merge Dai and Maker brands. Reportedly, MakerDAO aims to maintain current form of both tokens but should add two more tokens with updated features called “NewStable” and “NewGovToken.”

“Dai will remain and will be the undisturbed OG stablecoin with no flashy features, and its liquidity will always be bootstrapped by the unlimited 1:1 conversion to NewStable,” Christensen said. 

Also Read

Based on Cointelegrapgh’s information, the “key product launch of Endgame” will involve introduction of six “Maker SubDAOs” and accompanying NewStable token farms. Sources suggest that level three of Endgame will be based on AI, to establish their open-source AI development presence through “The Purpose Fund” project. Furthermore, Endgame’s fourth phase revolves around creation of an incentive project for ecosystem denizens called “Governance Participation Incentive.” 

Also Read

Moreover, MakerDAO plans to create a blockchain currently known as “NewChain.” “This means that on Ethereum, NewStable and NewGovToken, as well as Dai and MKR, will continue to function as normal, and the only change will be that they will be protected by a governance backend that operates through a secure, state of the art bridge,” Christensen concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 11:08 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market