LLaMa and ChatGPT faces lawsuit for copyright infringement

According to Cointelegraph, Sarah Silverman, an American comedian and author, and two other authors, Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden, filed lawsuits against LLaMa and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which are Meta Platforms. It is expected that the platforms faced lawsuits against copyright infringement.

Sources revealed that Meta and OpenAI were alleged of using the plaintiffs’ sources to train their respective artificial intelligence (AI) systems without taking any permission, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed “The summaries get some details wrong. This is expected since a large language model mixes together expressive material derived from many sources. Still, the rest of the summaries are accurate, ” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, “These shadow libraries have long been of interest to the AI-training community because of the large quantity of copyrighted material they host.” Supposedly, OpenAI and Meta were reached for an explanation of the case, but neither responded, Cointelegraph concluded.

