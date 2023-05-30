Lithuania grants Virtual Asset Service Provider licence to HAYVN

HAYVN, a digital asset-focused financial institution, has obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence from the Lithuanian Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT). It’s believed that this regulatory approval complements HAYVN’s existing regulatory framework in UAE, Cayman Islands, Australia, and British Virgin Islands.

According to an official release, HAYVN has now become equipped to offer its services throughout Europe. Reportedly, these services include payments, trading, custody, asset management and research, catering to needs of individuals, businesses, institutions and governments within the European digital economy.

“This achievement aims to solidify our position as a European cryptocurrency provider, enabling us to deliver solutions to clients across Europe. HAYVN aims to remain committed to upholding regulatory compliance and security, as we intend to expand our presence and contribute to the growth of the digital asset ecosystem globally,” Christopher Flinos, CEO, HAYVN, said.

