Liminal nominates Manhar Garegrat as country head for global partnerships

According to an official release, Liminal, wallet infrastructure and custody solutions, announced the appointment of Manhar Garegrat as the country head, India and global partnerships. It is expected that Manhar can help to bring insights and leadership to improve Liminal’s position in the Indian market.

“With his understanding of business requirements and his interests in blockchain and Web3.0, he is expected to be instrumental in driving Liminal’s growth in India’s digital asset management space. We are confident that Manhar’s expertise and vision will contribute significantly to Liminal’s success.” Mahin Gupta, founder, Liminal, explained.

As per sources, Manhar Garegrat has collaborated with various government departments, ministries, and influential think tanks that might have contributed to shaping digital asset regulations in India. He also helped scale CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency platform, from a startup to reach a market value of about two billion dollars.

It is expected that “ With India showing more interest in decentralised finance, I hope to contribute to the growth of Web3.0 enterprises and contribute to reimagining fintech on the back of blockchain in India.” Manhar Garegrat concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)