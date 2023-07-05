Lido accuses Rocket Pool of being ‘too centralised’

With insights from a July 4, 2023, social media post, a team member of Lido accused its competitor Rocket Pool of being too centralised. It is expected Lido and Rocket Pool, liquid staking protocols, enable users to send their cryptocurrency to validators and get derivative tokens in exchange, stated Cointelegraph.

According to a post made by Dmitry Gusakov, community staking lead, Lido, the Rocket Pool team has been controlling their contracts which enabled the team to change any parameters and use any method, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that “Here we go again with the “brand new” discoveries of Rocket_Pool, being super malicious again Not a single word of how the community has been working for over a year on fixing this and the progress we’re making. Once we fix this, they’ll rush to take the credit like always,” Waq, grants management committee member, Rocket Pool, tweeted in response to the acquisition.

Also Read BlackRock to collaborate with Coinbase for ‘surveillance-sharing’

Furthermore, Jasper, community advocate, Rocket Pool the issue occurred during a period when voting systems for Rocket Pool’s DAO were still being designed and tested. Supposedly, testing for its new project is completed, and the upcoming Saturn upgrade “is all about patching the decentralisation holes,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn