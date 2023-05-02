scorecardresearch
Level Finance suffers a loss of $1.01 million

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Level Finance told its 20,000 followers that over 214,000 of the exchange’s LVL tokens had been extracted and exchanged into 3,345 Binance Coin, with an expected price rate of $1.01 million, stated Cointelegraph.

Reports from Peckshield, a blockchain security platform, stated that the“LevelReferralControllerV2” smart contract of  Level Finance had a bug which performed “repeated referral claims” from the same epoch. It is expected that  Level Finance has admitted its fault on Discord. 

It is believed that Level Finance would introduce a new regulation for the referral contract within the next day, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Furthermore, DeDotFiSecurity tweeted that the team says it has “temporarily shut down the referral program,” which has stopped the exploit, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 18:06 IST

