Lenovo to continue collaboration with VMware to provide Generative AI-oriented turnkey solutions 

At VMware Explore 2023, Lenovo and VMware, Inc have announced their first turnkey solutions from their joint Edge and Cloud Innovation Labs, delivering multi-cloud capabilities to companies and helping customers harness data to empower their transformation.

According to an official release, Lenovo unveiled its reference design for Generative AI in partnership with VMware, a Lenovo ThinkSystem solution featuring NVIDIA-accelerated computing and software that is built to help businesses implement AI. From what it’s understood, the solutions are part of a partnership with VMware that is focused on providing businesses with a path to digital transformation through edge-to-cloud solutions that simplify the deployment of AI and data intelligence. Reportedly, Lenovo is also working with VMware and NVIDIA, in support of the VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA generative AI solution.

Also Read o9 Solutions to include generative AI on its platform

Moreover, Lenovo is seemingly extending its partnership with VMware to help customers harness the value of their data, deploying NVIDIA AI solutions to transform their business with outcomes by leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise, the enterprise-grade software that powers the NVIDIA AI platform. Sources suggest that NVIDIA AI Enterprise includes NVIDIA NeMo software to accelerate the development and deployment of production-ready large language models (LLMs).

“I believe expanding our alliance with VMware is a step towards empowering businesses with edge, AI, and hybrid cloud capabilities. With Lenovo’s ThinkSystem AI and TruScale Hybrid Cloud alongside VMware’s expertise, we can unlock the future of AI and cloud intelligence, catering to businesses of all sizes,” Sumir Bhatia, president – AP, Lenovo ISG, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn