Kyvos  collaborates with healthcare-based data analytics platform Merative

According to an official release, Kyvos Insights, a cloud analytics acceleration platform, announced the OEM partnership with Merative, a data analytics and software technology related to health and social care organisations. The partnership expects to deliver an analytics architecture to healthcare service providers which might help to improve healthcare analytics while handling complex business logic against sensitive data.

“We believe that by collaborating with Merative, it will help us to upgrade our BI and analytics. It can also contribute to transforming healthcare analytics with our AI-based smart aggregation technology and state-of-the-art visualisation capability on any cloud data warehouse,” Rajesh Murthy, COO, Kyvos Insights, explained.

It is expected that Kyvos will be allowing instant analytics on any scale, which will eventually help Merative to run complex queries on high data volumes for its customers and keep cloud costs under control.

“Health Insights users are believed to be looking to solve healthcare program challenges to ensure that their employees and members can get better care at a cost-effective price, ” Casey Graves, general manager, Health Insights, concluded.

