Kraken suffers from delay in its operational functions

Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange, mentioned that it has identified an issue with crypto funding, such as Bitcoin, Ether and ERC-20, among others, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that this issue resulted in the delay of operational functions.

Sources revealed on June 6, 2023,“Deposits and withdrawals are currently delayed. We will provide any updates as soon as possible,” Kraken mentioned in a social post, Cointelegraph added.

As reported by Cointelegraph, around 7:44 am UTC the first notice was given, after deposits and withdrawals got delayed. This repeatedly happened at 8:06 am UTC and 8:13 am UTC mentioning that it will “work on a fix” for the issue. Supposedly, Kraken did not gave further information, Cointelegraph highlighted.

It is expected that Kraken’s future services might be unavailable for about 10 minutes on June 6, 2023, 10:30 am UTC. Furthermore, the exchange has related the issue ith the maintenance activities of the website, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

