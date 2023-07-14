scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

KoinBasket unveils its crypto trading feature with “Login with Binance” integration

According to an official release, this move will help crypto users of Turkey, among others

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by KoinBasket’s official website, it provides access to crypto fantasy leagues
Going by KoinBasket’s official website, it provides access to crypto fantasy leagues

KoinBasket has rolled out its crypto trading application, complete with the integration of “Login with Binance”. This move is expected to cater to crypto needs of regions such as Turkey and other similar countries. 

According to an official release, KoinBasket’s “Login with Binance” feature mitigates security risks associated with manual handling and sharing of API keys. By leveraging the OAuth integration with Binance and Coinbase, KoinBasket seeks to offer crypto investors access to the top one percent of cryptocurrencies, with the aim of prioritising research, security and user convenience.

Also Read

“We look forward to rolling out the ‘Login with Binance’ integration. It aims to not only enhance the security and convenience of our platform but can also pave the way for our users to explore the potential of their crypto exchange accounts,” Khaleelulla Baig, CEO, KoinBasket, said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 12:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS