KoinBasket unveils its crypto trading feature with “Login with Binance” integration

KoinBasket has rolled out its crypto trading application, complete with the integration of “Login with Binance”. This move is expected to cater to crypto needs of regions such as Turkey and other similar countries.

According to an official release, KoinBasket’s “Login with Binance” feature mitigates security risks associated with manual handling and sharing of API keys. By leveraging the OAuth integration with Binance and Coinbase, KoinBasket seeks to offer crypto investors access to the top one percent of cryptocurrencies, with the aim of prioritising research, security and user convenience.

“We look forward to rolling out the ‘Login with Binance’ integration. It aims to not only enhance the security and convenience of our platform but can also pave the way for our users to explore the potential of their crypto exchange accounts,” Khaleelulla Baig, CEO, KoinBasket, said.

