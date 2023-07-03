scorecardresearch
Jump.trade collaborates with AlterVerse over acquisition of digital lands

According to an official release, the two brands are expected to launch their upcoming metaverse games

Written by FE Digital Currency
The collaboration between the brands is expected to be important for gaming ecosystems
The collaboration between the brands is expected to be important for gaming ecosystems

Jump.trade, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has announced that a partnership has been established with AlterVerse, a Web3.0 game creator, for digital lands. 

According to an official release, the two brands are expected to launch their upcoming metaverse games, RADDX Racing Metaverse and Sky City. With this partnership, AlterVerse has reportedly purchased a portion of “Digital Lands” in RADDX Racing Metaverse.

“It’s our goal at AlterVerse to create the highest-utility NFTs by building a platform that enables creators to launch games and integrate our assets into them. We’re looking forward to joining forces with Jump.trade to bring our NFTs to its platform and provide our players with a trading experience. We believe that this collaboration will mark the beginning of an era in Web3.0 gaming,” Scot Kinney, CEO, AlterVerse, said. 

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 12:12 IST

