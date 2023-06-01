scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

John Reed Stark, warns crypto scammers in a tweet

Reportedly, the crypto fraud influencers can face prosecution

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, John Reed Stark is the Former SEC chief
Going by sources, John Reed Stark is the Former SEC chief

As reported by Cointelegraph, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating crypto influencers who promote fraudulent projects and are found to be manipulating the prices of certain tokens through social media platforms. John Reed Stark, Former SEC chief,  is expected to tweet a warning to crypto influencers for facing prosecution.

“Attention all crypto promoters who use social media to manipulate the price of crypto-securities: Fail not at your peril. Not only will you eventually get caught, but your prosecution will also be like shooting fish in a barrel. Whether manipulating the price of exchange-listed securities, microcap securities, penny stock securities or crypto-securities, the same anti-fraud rules apply. So get smart crypto-shills, because your days are numbered,” John Reed Stark, tweeted.

Also Read

“Regulators and law enforcement need only turn on their computers to discover an extraordinary and resplendent evidentiary trail of compelling and vivid inculpatory evidence. Indeed, far from tying the government’s hands, social media has become the virtual rope that many crypto bros (and sisters) use to hang themselves.” Stark told Cointelegraph.

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 11:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market