Joe Hall expects Europe to fight against Bitcoin challenges

According to Erik Dale, a podcast host, the Bitcoin (BTC) community in Europe will be taking steps to fight against social problems affecting the continent, stated Cointelegraph.

During BTC Prague 2023 in the Czech Republic, “Europe is a continent that faces challenges of war, of migration, of government overreach, and a lot of people see Bitcoin as a way to get out of Europe, as a form of exit, and I’m here to say that Bitcoin is also a voice,” Joe Hall, a journalist, told Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Dale expects that Bitcoin can be a part of the new-age monetary revolution in order to avoid the Czech Republic’s fight against nazism and communism in the past.

Also Read Changpeng Zhao denies the outflow records of Binance

Furthermore, the European Union is taking steps to develop regulatory policies for the cryptocurrency market. The Markets in Crypto-Assets bill is expected to be implemented by 2024, including rules for cryptocurrency exchange users, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn