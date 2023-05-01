Japanese individuals demand AI-based regulations: Survey 

Insights from a recent Japanese survey has revealed issues prevailing around local population based on artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the survey found that 69.4% of Japanese respondents demand regulations around AI growth. It’s believed that poll included other fields such as current government approval rate and pandemic-backed situations. Reportedly, Japanese authorities have backed OpenAI, ChatGPT’s parent company.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, Hirokazu Matsuno, chief cabinet secretary, Japan, stated that the government aims to add AI to its infrastructure, based on privacy and cybersecurity developments. From what it’s understood, Japan intends to develop a crypto and Web3.0 inclusive space in the country. On April 6, 2023, the country’s Web3.0 project team unveiled a new white paper around local crypto expansion.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that global governments have expressed the need for AI-based regulations and how it can be an influence in society. Reportedly, Chinese officials will subject AI platforms, along with the technology, to security checks.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

