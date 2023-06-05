Jack Dorsey supports Robert Kennedy for presidential election

As reported by Cointelegraph, Jack Dorsey, founder, Twitter, will be supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a pro-crypto democrat presidential candidate.

“He can and will,” Jack Dorsey, shared a YouTube clip from Fox News which featured Kennedy mentioning how he had made plans to win over Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, the candidates for the Republican President category, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that Dorsey was asked that if he was“endorsing or just predicting,” about Kennedy. “Both,” Dorsey told Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, on May 3, 2023, Kennedy also suggested that Biden wanted to include tax on crypto mining which was unsafe. Furthermore, the 30% tax on energy used by crypto miners was “a bad idea,” and using mining’s energy was “a concern which is somewhat overstated,” Kennedy explained, Cointelegraph concluded.

