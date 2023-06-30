Inflection AI collects about $1.3 billion during a fundraising round

On June 29, 2023, Inflection AI, a Palo Alto-based artificial intelligence platform, announced that it has completed its fundraising and it amounts to about $1.3 billion. Supposedly this was led by Microsoft, Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt and Nvidia, among others. Some of the funds will be used to build a 22,000-unit Nvidia H100 Tensor GPU cluster. The GPUs can be used for developing artificial intelligence models, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Inflection AI is also developing “Pi”, its own AI system. It is expected that Pi is “a teacher, coach, confidante, creative partner, and sounding board” which can be accessed directly through social media, Cointelegraph added.

According to Cointelegraph, in spite of investing more in large AI models, experts warned that the actual training efficiency can be restricted by the current technological limitations.

“In many application scenarios, users or companies do not need the more universal reasoning capability of large language models but are only focused on a very refined prediction target,” Cointelegraph concluded.

