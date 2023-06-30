scorecardresearch
Inflection AI collects about $1.3 billion during a fundraising round

Reportedly, Inflection AI is also developing “Pi” which is its own AI system

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Inflection AI is a Palo Alto-based artificial intelligence platform
On June 29, 2023, Inflection AI, a Palo Alto-based artificial intelligence platform,  announced that it has completed its fundraising and it amounts to about $1.3 billion. Supposedly this was led by Microsoft, Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt and Nvidia, among others. Some of the funds will be used to build a 22,000-unit Nvidia H100 Tensor GPU cluster. The GPUs can be used for developing artificial intelligence models, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Inflection AI is also developing “Pi”, its own AI system. It is expected that Pi is “a teacher, coach, confidante, creative partner, and sounding board” which can be accessed directly through social media, Cointelegraph added.

According to Cointelegraph, in spite of investing more in large AI models, experts warned that the actual training efficiency can be restricted by the current technological limitations. 

“In many application scenarios, users or companies do not need the more universal reasoning capability of large language models but are only focused on a very refined prediction target,” Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 12:56 IST

