Indian banks support mass adoption of AI and blockchain

As reported by Cointelegraph, a federal official of India’s central bank mentioned that every bank needs to adopt artificial intelligence and blockchain technology for sustainable growth and stability.

Sources revealed that in a conference organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the directors of Indian banks, Mahesh Kumar Jain, Deputy Governor, talked about strategies for combatting risk related to sustainable growth and stability, Cointelegraph added.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Jain spoke about the importance of effective corporate governance and governance structure and processes when it comes to staying prepared for future risks. It is expected that Jain explained that these challenges could be solved through tech adoption.

Also Read Bitcoin investors believe Ethereum may boost crypto adoption

Furthermore, “To prepare for the future, adopt innovative technologies such as AI and blockchain,” including digital transformation, enhancing customer experience and investing in cybersecurity measures, Mahesh Kumar Jain told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn