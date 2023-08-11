India to introduce a crypto-based national web browser

According to Cointelegraph, Indians might need to sign documents digitally through crypto tokens. It is expected that the feature will be part of a project to develop a national web browser headed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Sources revealed that on August 9, 2023, the ministry announced the launch of the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge. It is expected that they expects to “inspire and empower” developers in order to create a web browser with an inbuilt Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) India root certificate, Cointelegraph added.

“The proposed browser would also focus on accessibility and user-friendliness, ensuring built-in support for individuals with diverse abilities,” Cointelegraph explained.

Furthermore, the announcement also includes the ability to digitally sign documents using a crypto token, which would be embedded into the browser, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

