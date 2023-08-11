scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

India to introduce a crypto-based national web browser

Indians might need to sign documents digitally through crypto tokens

Written by FE Digital Currency
The project will be headed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
The project will be headed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

According to Cointelegraph, Indians might need to sign documents digitally through crypto tokens. It is expected that the feature will be part of a project to develop a national web browser headed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Sources revealed that on August 9, 2023, the ministry announced the launch of the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge. It is expected that they expects to “inspire and empower” developers in order to create a web browser with an inbuilt Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) India root certificate, Cointelegraph added.

“The proposed browser would also focus on accessibility and user-friendliness, ensuring built-in support for individuals with diverse abilities,” Cointelegraph explained.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, the announcement also includes the ability to digitally sign documents using a crypto token, which would be embedded into the browser, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 10:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS