Increased interest rate in United States results in crypto market outflow

Reportedly, Canada experienced crypto market outflow amounting to $14 million

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, CoinShares is a European cryptocurrency investment company
On May 2, 2023, with insights from “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report,” a report by CoinShares, a European cryptocurrency investment company, stated that its digital asset market saw a bearish sentiment for the second week, consecutively and around $72 million was outflown, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the bearish sentiment can be related to the expected increase in the interest rate by the United States.

Sources revealed that the crypto market has already gone through outflows globally, specifically in Germany and Canada where it experienced outflows amounting to $40 million and $14 million respectively, added Cointelegraph. 

“Volumes remain subdued for the broader crypto market (50% less than year average) while ETP [exchange-traded products] investment product volumes at US$1.7bn for the week are 16% above the year average,” James Butterfill , researcher, CoinShares, commented, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 03-05-2023 at 18:02 IST

Stock Market