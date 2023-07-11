In spite SEC lawsuit Coinbase to see a rise in stocks

According to Cointelegraph, Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, has been facing a securities violation lawsuit in the United States. It is expected that inspite of this the company’s stock has been on the rise recently.

Sources revealed that Coinbase stock was increased by about 50% to its value after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against the firm. They were expected to be alleged of offering unregistered securities, Cointelegraph added.

With insights from TradingView, a market research platform, Coinbase shares rose by about 51%, from around $52 on June 6, 2023 to $78.7 on July 7, 2023. The stock was expected to rise up around 133% over the past six months and the year-to-year growth was a about 50%, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, in spite of the expected growth, some major Coinbase stockholders have continued to sell some of their shares, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn