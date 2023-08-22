IBM unveils AI-based watsonx Code Assistant for Z for developers 

IBM has announced watsonx Code Assistant for Z, an AI-assisted product. This development is expected to enable translation of COBOL to Java on IBM Z and can enhance developer productivity on the platform. Reportedly, this product will be available in Q4, 2023, and is being designed to help accelerate COBOL application modernization.

According to an official release, watsonx Code Assistant for Z is a new addition to the watsonx Code Assistant product family. From what it’s understood, these solutions will be powered by IBM’s watsonx.ai code model, which should have knowledge of 115 coding languages having learned from 1.5 trillion tokens.

It’s believed that the watsonx Code Assistant product portfolio will extend over time to address other programming languages, to improve time to value for modernisation, and address skills challenges for developers. Sources suggest that watsonx Code Assistant for Z is being designed to assist businesses in leveraging generative AI and automated tooling to accelerate their mainframe application modernisation, with the goal of preserving the performance, security and resiliency capabilities of IBM Z.

“I believe our collaboration with IBM is an element in our drive to leverage generative AI interfaces to challenge approaches with material productivity gains, and reinvent our capital markets solutions. We have had client response to our generative AI investments and we are looking forward to the opportunity to further our efforts by leveraging IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z to address platforms,” Roger Burkhardt, CTO, capital markets and AI, Broadridge Financial, said.

