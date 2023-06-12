HyperPlay secures $12 million funding through Series A round

On June 8, 2023, HyperPlay, a Web3.0-based gaming platform, stated about concluding its Series A funding round. The company clocked $12 million from investors such as Griffin Gaming Partners, Bitkraft Ventures, among others, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, others which took part in the funding include ConsenSys, parent company, MetaMask, along with Ethereal Ventures, Delphi, Game7, Mirana Ventures and Monoceros Ventures. From what it’s understood, HyperPlay informed on its intentions to add interoperability across Web3.0 gaming using a wallet feature.

“Since announcing HyperPlay in November of last year, we’ve been focused on building a platform that empowers both developers and users to effortlessly navigate the Web3 gaming realm,” JacobC.eth, founder, HyperPlay, said.

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, HyperPlay focuses on helping both developers and users, on account of being “developer loyal” as it “charges no taxes on in-game economies, instead monetizing optional features like on-ramping or token swaps.” Reportedly, HyperPlay aids users through Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible chains. Through this feature, users can bring wallets, tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into browser games.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that DappRadar’s report mentioned Web3.0 gaming constituting approximately half of all blockchain transactions in 2022.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

