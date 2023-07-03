scorecardresearch
Hut 8 to relocate and reuse about 6,400 rigs 

Reportedly, Hut 8 has accepted a three-month hosting agreement

Going by sources, Hut 8 is a Bitcoin mining firm
Hut 8, a Bitcoin mining firm, is in need of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that they will look to reenergize some 6,400 rigs by moving them from its inactive North Bay site in Ontario, Canada.

According to Cointelegraph, Hut 8, expects this batch of miners to be operational by the end of July 2023. Supposedly, they will provide 600 petahashes per second of operational capacity, making Hut 8’s total installed hash rate up to 3.2 exahashes per second.

Sources revealed that Hut 8 has accepted a three-month hosting agreement for the 6,400 miners from North Bay. It is believed that they are planning to renew the arrangement on a month-to-month basis, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Furthermore, “The industry has rebounded well over the past few months and we have seen more momentum than originally anticipated, partly due to some of our peers following our lead in the HPC and AI computing spaces,” Jaime Leverton, CEO, Hut 8, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 16:22 IST

