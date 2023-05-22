Husband’s secret BTC stash gets discovered amidst divorce affairs

A New York couple’s divorce formalities have been at the receiving end of a new development after a forensic accountant discovered the husband’s hidden 12 Bitcoin stash, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the man’s wife carried a suspicion that her husband didn’t disclose entirety of his assets for distribution. Reportedly, the woman, having the pseudonym name Sarita, stated that her husband made three million dollar worth earnings yearly without any accountability.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, Sarita’s appointed forensic accountant found that her husband was unsuccessful at declaring 12 BTC, worth around $50,000, kept in a confidential crypto wallet. “It was never even a thought in my mind because it’s not like we were discussing it or making investments together. It was definitely a shock,” Sarita mentioned.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the woman’s husband will have to give up a certain share of his BTC holdings.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

