How metaverse is helping in homeschooling in India

By Nirvaan Birla

Education is not an exception to how the advent of technological improvements have affected practically every aspect of our lives. Amongst other technologies making noteworthy contributions in the sector, metaverse has raised the bar high. The new-age technology has allowed students to experience elements of a real classroom from the comfort of their own homes, making learning more immersive, engaging, and communicative.

In addition, metaverse has uncovered a number of fresh learning options that offer students individualized learning opportunities. According to Statista, the number of users in the metaverse education market is predicted to reach 14.84 million by 2030. Particularly when it comes to homeschooling, metaverse has created new learning opportunities by providing the necessary subject content in an improved and integrated way. Moreover, students can interact with objects of a concept that will not only facilitate their understanding but will also improve their learning prospects.

Benefits of metaverse in homeschooling

Interactive curriculum: The era of minimal student involvement in traditional schooling is over. Modern students today strive for interactive and immersive learning experiences. Especially when it comes to homeschooling, creating a dynamic learning environment could become challenging. However, the use of metaverse in education has made it possible for students to engage with a variety of concept-related objects in order to better grasp them. For instance, allowing learners to virtually interact with the solar system’s components would make it much easier for them to understand the system.

Gaming-based learning: Gaming has always been a source of entertainment for students. Through the mix of gaming and education, metaverse has made learning enjoyable and simple, improved problem-solving and facilitated real-time feedback. In addition, instructors can design game-based exercises that students can perform in incredibly realistic settings that mirror real-world situations. This will help students grasp the subject matter better and will also provide them with a more personalized learning experience.

Enhanced learning speed: With the help of gamification, engaging hands-on exercises, 3D objects, and entertaining activities, the immersive learning environment provided by metaverse can keep learners one step ahead. With traditional education lack of focus has been a main concern for parents. However, in homeschooling assisted by metaverse, students are less likely to feel disengaged because they are better able to comprehend subject material thanks to 3D simulations that entirely occupy a person’s eyes and attention.

Metaverse: The next big thing

The educational landscape has changed dramatically since the advent of technological advancements. Students have more alternatives today than they did in the past when it comes to their academic interests. Amongst other technologies improving the learning experience for students, metaverse has set benchmarks high. By giving students the chance to engage with concept elements and obtain real-world experience for a deeper comprehension, the metaverse has fundamentally altered the idea of education.

Particularly when it comes to homeschooling, metaverse has played a remarkable role in enabling students to experience elements of a real classroom in the comfort of their own homes while also making learning more immersive, interesting, and interactive.

The author is founder, Birla Brainiacs

