How HR chatbot is future-proofing businesses for success – employee experience 2.0

By Vikas Kakkar

As business expectations evolve around digitization, HR managers explore tech-enabled transformation to manage their needs. One such innovation is algorithm-based technologies like HR chatbots. Typically, it sounds like an HR aid offered to employees from a distant location. However, with rapid digital acceleration, HR chatbots prove to be a third arm for an HR function to automate and manage transactional activities, creating a win-win for all.

To be honest, employees wish to ask many questions from their employer or HR manager in person. However, either the questions are delayed due to hesitation or it is simply not possible to answer everything for every employee due to extreme work pressure. That’s why, HR managers embed conversational AI chatbots and cognitive agents to manage inquiries previously handled by HR managers.

Driving Change with AI Chatbots

Managing mundane and repetitive HR administrative tasks can be incredibly draining unless an organization embraces digital augmentation. Therefore, it is crucial for organizations to cultivate resilience within their HR departments, particularly during volatile market conditions like the Covid-19 pandemic. HR managers should prioritize employee well-being and productivity while also ensuring that employees feel heard and valued, ultimately enhancing the overall employee experience.

To unlock the full potential of technology, integrating an AI chatbot into HR functions can assist managers in eliminating tedious and repetitive tasks, automating processes, and optimizing routine workflows. This enables managers to save time, which can be allocated to more productive endeavors, such as enhancing employee productivity and well-being.

Simplified communication

Large organizations with more than 500 employees constantly thrive for automated, simplified and tech-enabled solutions that can facilitate real-time feedback collection. HR chatbots have proven to be one of the most useful innovations powered by AI that adds tremendous value to employee–employer communication process with a broader scope for improvement.

Conversational AI algorithms integrated into an HR chatbot designs a game-changing solution to quickly collect feedback from employees anonymously. Instead of forms and in-person interactions, employees feel way more comfortable sharing their feedback through chat. This results in maximum participation from the workforce which provides HR managers actionable insights into employees’ performance and workplace culture. The advancement in AI algorithms gives HR managers the combined analysis of employee data which ultimately benefits them in improving workforce management.

Boosting employee productivity

Gathering accurate and real-time insights on employee experience can be daunting for new-age HR departments. On one hand, employees don’t want to be bothered with long surveys while on the other, HR managers want to digitize time-intensive tasks to bring outcomes. Advanced AI chatbots enable managers to send single questions to employees’ screens at the right time when a person is likely to respond with greater accuracy.

Furthermore, chatbot conversations enable managers to go out of their way to create a fulfilling experience. It results in the happiness and motivation of employees which in turn boosts their productivity at work. AI chatbot uses machine learning algorithms to predict employee needs, enabling timely intervention and support. By proactively addressing concerns, organizations can create a supportive work environment that boosts employee morale and reduces turnover.

Streamlining employee engagement

AI-powered chatbots utilize the potential of predictive analytics. The relevant data and insights about the workforce can be used to improve hiring processes, retention and succession planning. Predictive analytics and data gathered from conversational AI lead the managers to identify promising employees for the organization as well as the most at-risk employees who are on the verge of leaving the organization.

New-age chatbots use user-friendly interfaces to encourage employees to voice their opinions, ideas and concerns, fostering a culture of open communication. Through data analytics and trend analysis, managers can identify patterns and proactively address potential issues, resulting in improved employee satisfaction, retention, and overall organizational performance.

Moreover, being a self-service portal, HR chatbots can understand employee sentiments and offer relevant solutions to increase employee engagement at scale.

Bottomline

As the workplace culture evolves dramatically with digital augmentation, virtual assistants and HR chatbots become vital functions to stay resilient. As a result, HR managers become more empowered to gauge future trends and gear up for uncertainties. AI-based chatbots will bring a change in the traditional HR functions and reshape the workplace with an enhanced employee experience.

The author is founder, Amara.ai

