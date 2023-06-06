How has AI influenced the global spectrum 

By Achin K Sharma

Quantum computing is a process that leverages the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems that are too complex for traditional computers. It also imparts enhanced speed and accuracy to the entire simulation and processing process. Quantum computers use qubits to run multidimensional quantum algorithms and conduct measurements. Qubits are like the binary bit in traditional computing. Various technology giants have already made strategic investments in this area and developed quantum simulators and processors that can be accessed through purchase or special memberships. Also, there are various open-source quantum toolkits that are available online e.g., GitHub.

Considering all the hype around this topic in recent days, some people are curious about the actual usage of Quantum computing, and how it may impact our lives. While there are numerous advantages of this technology, however, I will try to elucidate a few major ones in this article:

Financial Modeling & Simulation – Quantum computers’ ability to handle complex algorithms and simulation techniques can help identify the right portfolio mix for investments much faster and accurate; compared to the traditional Monte Carlo simulation technique. In fact, it can help open up a totally new stream and identify the investment avenue by creating a mix and match

New Drug Discovery – Pharma majors are spending billions of dollars for the discovery of new drugs, and it takes years to conduct research using traditional computing techniques. Quantum computing can expedite this entire process in leaps and bounds; thus, reducing both cost and time to explore new drugs which will help the mankind

High Quality research – Since Quantum computers can handle and process vast amounts of data with speed and accuracy hence it can be leveraged in the fields of research

Optimizing Marketing cost – The ability to process big chunks of data from multiple sources can be leveraged to analyze customer purchase patterns and behavioral aspects. And target the right customers to optimize the overall marketing spent incurred on advertising & other modes

Traffic Management-Quantum computing can be used to manage the traffic during peak hours by analyzing the routes, patterns and diverting traffic to the fastest route. Some of the leading automobile manufacturers have already started investing in quantum computing applications

Disaster Management – Quantum computers can be used to process complicated weather patterns and forecast hurricanes, thunderstorms, and other natural disasters. This can help ensure better readiness and preparedness for Disaster Management

Enhancing Cyber Security-Given the evolving nature of the cybersecurity landscape, quantum computers can be used to continuously analyze hacking patterns and enhance the encryption algorithms

As they say, everything comes with a price, and on the flip side, there are certain challenges in implementing Quantum computing:

Investments & maintenance-Quantum computing equipment are expensive, environment sensitive and require huge investments to upkeep in terms of maintaining the right temperature and other parameters

Quantum powered systems work in auto processing mode (to a large extent) and thus it is difficult to tweak the results. Hence it may be difficult to control, if things go out of hand

Qubits are quite environment sensitive and can lose their quantum properties which may impact the overall calculations

To overcome the above and expedite the adoption of Quantum Technologies, the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of India has taken a major step in this direction and launched ‘The National Quantum Mission’ with a budget of over Rs 6000 crores in April, 2023. It has four broad themes – Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing and Metrology and Quantum Material and Devices.

In my opinion, this proactive move will accelerate Quantum Technologies led economic growth and prove to be a stimulus to make India competitive in the development of Quantum Technologies & Applications (QTA) ranging from healthcare, diagnostics, defense, energy, and others.

The author is a senior IT leader

