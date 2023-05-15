How can AI and blockchain create the next-generation HR

AI will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other, Bill Gates once said. Gates could not have been more correct. The number of Gen-Z is expected to account for about 27% of the workforce across sectors by 2025, as per data from Zurich, an insurance platform. Integrating blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning and large language module (LLM) among others is meant to bring a change in the future workplace. “LLM-based AI chatbot is capable of handling most of the work in half of the time that humans take to. Moreover, a chatbot can mimic the entire process of interacting with the candidate and do the first level of qualification of the candidate,” Ujjal De, founder, CEO, KarmaV, an AI-based SaaS platform, told FE Blockchain.

It is that the involvement of AI and blockchain is supposed to ease the tedious task of management of human resources. With the help of AI-based tools and blockchain tasks such as drafting e-mails to job candidates, checking HR laws and regulations, summarising research reports, generating employee surveys, sentiment analysis and securing employee data among others can be done in a much more efficient way than earlier. “AI is not just a bot on the screen but something that encompasses bots, humanoids and everything. So it’s gonna impact every function and is not going to be just one function,” Aditya Mallik, founder and CEO, ValueMatrix.ai, explained.

The AI market is expected to grow twentyfold by 2030, up to nearly $two trillion dollar, as reported by Statista, a market research platform. Interestingly, as per several media reports, ChatGpt within two months after its launch in January, gathered 100 million monthly active users. When it comes to safety, blockchain may be adapted on a larger scale but some believe any form of AI-based tools cannot provide ‘human empathy’. “HR processes always need human interaction as these are human-centred processes. Not to mention, different organisations have different requirements of their candidate,” Akanksha Gupta, vice president (Media and Communications), S.K. Educations, concluded.

