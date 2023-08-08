How businesses can create data management structure through AI

With the expected rise in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), industry experts believe that the impact of AI on data management platforms will be quick and transformative. The ability of AI to simplify, optimise and automate processes related to data quality, governance, metadata management, main data management and enterprise data analytics, is expected to bring a change in the data management industry. “AI can utilise machine learning to allocate computing resources and address changes as per the user demand in real-time, among others. This will eventually help to achieve a balance between supply and demand, where optimal performance can be expected, along with driving down costs for the company,” Prabhat Gussain, co-founder, CEO, Cofounder App, a startup community app, told FETransform-X .

Industry experts believe ironically data has become the most abundant and the most valuable resource in today’s business world. The total amount of data created, captured, copied, and consumed globally is estimated to increase by 2025 and is projected to grow to more than 180 zettabytes, as per insights from Statista, a market research platform. Industries such as personal mobile device centres and enterprise data centres, among others, process volumes of information every single minute. It is believed this has eventually led to the use of AI with its ability to optimise resource allocation, making it beneficial for both data users and data service providers.

The global enterprise data management market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030, as per insights from Grand View Research, a market research platform. In order to maintain the safety of such a large data management market, s AI for data management is expected to be in more demand. Analysts believe that AI-driven predictive maintenance models are revolutionising data centres. “AI can analyse historical data to estimate maintenance requirements precisely and generate predictive maintenance models. By enabling real-time suggestions and supporting information technology (IT) teams to concentrate on long-term planning, these intelligent solutions might be able to enhance data centre efficiency,” Sachin Bhalla, vice president, secure power division, India and SAARC, Schneider Electric, a digital automation and energy management, platform, said.

Furthermore, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, which is expected to be passed in this parliament session announced on August 3, 2023, lays out procedures on how corporations and the government can collect and use information and personal data (PII) of India’s citizens. Experts believe that the use of AI could help to maintain a transparent and secure exchange of information, keeping in mind the regulatory requirements. “ AI systems can identify potential issues before they escalate into major problems. For example, if an AI algorithm detects abnormal variations in server activity patterns, it can alert administrators to areas of concern, enabling them to take proactive measures to prevent downtime,” Archhana Agarwaal, founder, CEO, Joonify and Aark Learnings, an ed-tech company, explained.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn