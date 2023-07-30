How AI-based hiring processes are helping recruiters

By Amit Veer

In the last one year, AI has been transforming the recruitment tech industry by automating multiple processes and tasks that earlier required an army of people. Time-consuming and repetitive tasks such as candidate sourcing, resume screening, filtering, applicant tracking among others are now being powered by AI-based tools and algorithms. These algorithms can quickly analyse job descriptions and candidate profiles, improving match rates and providing recruiters with valuable insights. Predictive analytics and personalised candidate experiences further enhance efficiency, while reducing biases and streamlining administrative processes. Overall, AI enables recruiters to make data-driven decisions, optimise strategies, and swiftly identify and engage top talent. A few important use cases below:

AI can automate recruitment tasks, such as candidate sourcing and filtering, saving days if not weeks for recruiters that used to spend long hours on tools such as LinkedIn, Naukri.com, etc. finding and shortlisting the right candidates for the job Natural Language Processing algorithms can analyse job descriptions and candidate profiles, improving match rates by up to 60-70% between job seekers and open positions On top of this, powerful AI algorithms can analyse large volumes of data , such as social media/ job portal profiles, to identify top candidates quickly and accurately in a matter of minutes

recruitment tasks, such as candidate sourcing and filtering, saving days if not weeks for recruiters that used to spend long hours on tools such as LinkedIn, Naukri.com, etc. finding and shortlisting the right candidates for the job AI also enables personalised candidate experiences through tailored job recommendations and customised communication. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can provide real-time candidate engagement, answering common queries and guiding them through the application process.

AI is also now being utilised in diversity and inclusion efforts by minimising unconscious bias and promoting fair and objective candidate evaluations.

Predictive analytics can also help recruiters make data-driven decisions, optimise recruitment strategies, and identify potential attrition risks. Machine learning algorithms continually learn and improve from recruitment data, enhancing the precision of candidate recommendations.

Automation products can be used to streamline administrative tasks, such as interview scheduling and candidate communications, reducing human error and improving response times.

Some other key trends include the use of AI-powered video interviewing platforms, virtual assessment tools, and gamification in the recruitment process.

Overall AI has almost revolutionised the industry in the last 6-12 months and as AI models and algorithms improve, the industry is expected to see a further boost in efficiency and speed of hiring.

The author is CEO, co-founder, Coffeee.io

